One Piece Chapter 1041: Marco will succeed in defeating the CPO secret agent

The next installment of the highly popular Japanese manga 'One Piece' is approaching its release date. One Piece Chapter 1041 will be released on Sunday, without any break. According to the official schedule by Manga Plus, Chapter 1041 of One Piece will be available to read at midnight JST on February 27, 2022.

It will be the last chapter of the month before we enter March. After releasing chapters 1041, 1042, and 1043, ODA-Sensei will take another break.

Fans will get the raw scans of One Piece 1041 to be surfaced two or three days before its release. Without any further ado, let's dive into the spoilers of the Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1041.

One Piece Chapter 1041 spoilers

One Piece manga has entered the climax, and fans are waiting to see what would be the final moments of the Onigashima raid. There might be another battle on the roof of the Skull Dome in One Piece Chapter 1041.

CP0 members are trying to catch Nico Robin. The fight will reveal how Rob Lucci finally takes his turn to capture Robin. One Piece Chapter 1041 spoilers show Izo confronts two CP0 members. However, Izo did not manage to defeat them. CP0 who tried to chase Robin met Izo who was injured after fighting with Kaido's men. Marco arrives and helps Izo confront the secret agent from the World Government, CP0. The battle was won by CPO.

Lastly, we find Marco is disabling to show his abilities. But One Piece Chapter 1041 will show Marco can finally show his power and succeed in defeating the CPO secret agent.

The secret of how Marco becomes powerful will also reveal in One Piece Chapter 1041. Izo and Marco were the former commanders of the Whitebeard Pirates. Marco is the 1st division commander while Izo is the commander of the 16th division.

One Piece Chapter 1041 would show Marco eating Mythical Zoan devil fruit, Tori Tori no Mi and as a result, he turns into a phoenix. He can cure other people's wounds with his blue fire.

One Piece Chapter 1040

One Piece Chapter 1040 begins with a fight between Law and Kid vs Big Mom. In the battle, Big Mom managed to halt the attack from Kid. Laws attack proved deadly to Big Mom. But later law is distressed as every time Big Mom survives after his attack.

We also saw a huge elephant Zunisha and his past. Momonosuke heard somebody calling her. Momonosuke revealed Zunisha is nearby. He is Roger's comrade who committed a crime 800 years ago.

One Piece Chapter 1041 could also give us more information on Zunisha. It might also reveal the secret of the huge elephant that carries Zou on its back. Zou is an island located on the back of a massive, millennium-old elephant named Zunesha that roams the New World.

One Piece Chapter 1041 will release on Sunday. The upcoming One Piece Chapter will be released on February 14, 2022. Readers can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

