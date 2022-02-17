Raveena Tandon remembers father Ravi Tandon on birth anniversary

Left Menu

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of her father and veteran filmmaker Ravi Tandon, actor Raveena Tandon penned an emotional note on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-02-2022 09:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 09:16 IST
Raveena Tandon and her late father (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of the birth anniversary of her father and veteran filmmaker Ravi Tandon, actor Raveena Tandon penned an emotional note on social media. "Happy birthday papa. My life will never be the same again. You will always be the apple of my eye. Cheers," she wrote on Instagram.

Alongside the heartfelt note, Raveena posted a few throwback images from Ravi Tandon's last year's birthday bash. In the images, we can see Ravi Tandon cutting his birthday cake in presence of close family members.

Ravi Tandon passed away on February 11 at the age of 86. He was suffering from lung fibrosis and died due to respiratory failure. Ravi Tandon had directed films such as 'Nazrana', starring Rajesh Khanna, Sridevi and Smita Patil; 'Khel Khel Mein', featuring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor; Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Majboor'; and 'Anhonee' with Sanjeev Kumar in the lead role.

His last rites were performed by his daughter Raveena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

