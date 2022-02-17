Tahar Rahim joins Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon'

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-02-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 16:38 IST
Tahar Rahim, known for his critically acclaimed performances in ''The Mauritanian'' and ''The Serpent'', is the latest actor to join ''Napoleon'' directed by Ridley Scott.

Previously titled ''Kitbag'', the film already stars Joaquin Phoenix in the title role and Vanessa Kirby playing Napoleon Bonaparte's wife Josephine.

The film revolves around the rise of Napoleon, the 19th century French military leader and emperor. It will also focus on the love story between Napoleon and Josephine.

According to Deadline, Rahim will play Paul Barras, the powerful Commissioner of the French Revolutionary Army.

It marks the reunion between Scott and Phoenix after their multiple Oscar-winning movie “Gladiator” (2000).

Currently in production, the feature is based on the script by David Scarpa. ''Napoleon'' is produced by Scott through Scott Free Productions, alongside Mark Huffam and Kevin Walsh. The film expands Apple's partnership with Scott Free Productions, which has a first-look deal for television projects with Apple TV+.

Rahim was nominated for a best actor BAFTA for his portrayal of Mohamedou Ould Slahi who was detained at Guantanamo Bay detention camp without charge for around 14 years in Kevin McDonald's 2020 drama ''The Mauritanian''.

He recently starred in the Netflix limited series, ''The Serpent'' where he played serial killer Charles Sobraj. Rahim's next include another Apple project, this time a limited series ''Extrapolations'' and ''Don Juan'', a French musical movie by Serge Bozon.

