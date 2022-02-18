Tokyo Revengers Chapter 243: Takemichi is preparing to declare war on Mikey!

The Ken -Wakui-written-and-illustrated Japanese manga series Tokyo Revengers has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since March 2017. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 243 is the upcoming installment to be released on Tuesday without any break.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 243 is one of the highly anticipated episodes, as the new Tokyo Manji has been established and all the preparations are mostly complete. It's time for Takemichi to actively declare war on Mikey! Before revealing the spoilers of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 243, here's a short recap of what happened so far.

Previously in Tokyo Revengers

The battle of the Three Deities erupts, and after an intense fight between all three gangs, the battle ends with Mikey killing South. The new era of Takemichi begins. Takemichi forms his team named Thousand Winters to dominate Kantou Manji. Chifuyu becomes the first member to join Takemichi's gang. Then gradually many boys joined the group. Takemichi provides uniforms to the members.

The latest chapter Tokyo Revengers 241, titled "A Forced Smile," reveals why Senju blames herself for everything, especially when she recalls the look on Mikey's eyes and when he killed South Terano and beat Takemichi. Senju tells Takemichi and Takeomi.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 242 titled "Inherit the Crown," offers details about Tekemichi's newly founded group. After Mitsuya fought the Thousand Winters' uniform that was designed by Chifuyu, Takemichi decided to officially call the gang the second generation of the Tokyo Manji gang.

The time traveler is the gang's new captain while Chifuyu becomes the new vice-captain.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 243 spoilers

The upcoming installment Tokyo Revengers Chapter 243 might reveal more about Mikey. We heard about him a few chapters back during the bloody Battle of the Three Deities, in which South died. After that, the manga follows the journey of Takemichi to find members for his new band Thousand Winters.

Just as Senju, Mitsuya joined the Thousand Winters, more people related to Mikey could join the gang in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 243.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 243 will also showcase how Takemichi is taking his final preparation and jotting plans for declaring war on Mikey.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 243 will be released on February 23, 2022. Fans can read the manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: Demon Slayer Season 3 confirmed: Get details about Swordsmith Village arc