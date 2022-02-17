Demon Slayer Season 3 confirmed: Get details about Swordsmith Village arc

The Japanese anime Demon Slayer Season 2 has ended with episode 11. Some fans are still waiting for Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 12. But the truth is the eleventh episode was the final episode of the second season. In fact, Demon Slayer Season 2 end on a few cliffhangers and managed to inform viewers that they are coming with Demon Slayer Season 3. Demon Slayer is one of the best ongoing anime nowadays.

We have already officially entered the Entertainment District Arc of KoyoharuGotouge's original manga series. Yes, we are going to get Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3. The big announcement came just moments after Demon Slayer aired its emotional finale for season two, and now we have a poster teasing fans of what's all to come.

In the shared poster, the key visual shows Demon Slayer Season 2 ended. It's showcasing two major characters from Demon Slayer Season 3 with the title "The Mist Hashira and Love Hashira join the battle in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no YaibaSwordsmith Village Arc!"

#NEWS The Mist Hashira and Love Hashira join the battle in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc! [STAFF]Original Story: Koyoharu Gotoge (JUMP COMICS / SHUEISHA)Director: Haruo SotozakiCharacter Design: Akira MatsushimaAnimation Production: @ufotable pic.twitter.com/nmSamYTOdy — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) February 13, 2022

The good news is that Studio Ufotable has recently confirmed the arc that follows the Entertainment District, namely The Swordsmith Village arc, is already in the works. Tanjiro travels to the Swordsmith Village to replace his sword because HotaruHaganezuka is tired of repairing it.

Demon Slayer Season 3: The Swordsmith Village arc should cover around 25 or so chapters of the manga, similar to the length of the Entertainment District Arc. Love HashiraMitsuriKanroji and Mist HashiraMuichiroTokito will be two of the primary new characters in Season 3. Tanjiro will meet them during travel. We can also see TengenUzui even if he did survive season 2. He might be living happily his retired life with his three wives.

Season 2 was incredibly praised by critics and viewers throughout the world. According to ComingSoon a score of 9 equates to "Excellent" and Demon Slayer Season 2 reached this level. The release date for the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no YaibaSw ordsmith Village Arc is yet to confirm. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Japanese anime.

