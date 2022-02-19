Tower of God Chapter 531 reveals mystery behind the people missing Kunyuan Territory?

The South Korean manhwa (comic and prints cartoon) Towe of God is written and drawn by Lee Jong-hui (Korean: 이종휘), who is also known by his pen-name SIU (Slave. In. Utero). It was published in 2010 as the first story in the Talse Uzer universe. It is released for free on Naver and Line Webtoon. As of February 2020, Tower of God has collected 4.5 billion views worldwide.

Tower of God summary

Tower of the God centers around a boy named Twenty-Fifth Bam. It is notable that in Korea 'Bam' can mean 'Night' or 'Chestnut'. The boy has spent most of his life trapped beneath a vast and mysterious tower, with only his close friend Rachel. When Rachel enters the Tower, Bam is devastated. Somehow, Bam manages to open the door to the Tower. Now, he will go any distance to see Rachel again even if it means dying. When he enters the Tower, he meets allies that will help him up the tower.

Tower of God Chapter 531 spoilers

Tower of God has crossed chapter 500. The manga enthusiasts are quite happy with the recent release of Tower of God Chapter 531. In the last few chapters, we see the battle between Lyborick vs. Kallavan.

The story is taking a new turn in 2022. Tower of God Chapter 531 will focus on the journey of Bam and his friends. Bam will go on a new journey with his friends in search of the unknown. In the latest installment, Tower of God Chapter 530 showcases Li Tianming meeting Taiyi for the first time. After seeing her he enters into the tower where he finds the pattern of the ceiling and the floors is exactly same as the one he had seen in the Eastern Emperor's sword's five gates.

While he is scrutinizing everything, the divine foetus comes out and combines with Li Tianming, and it ultimately gives birth to Ye Lenfeng. Tower of God Chapter 531 ends revealing more than three hundred thousand people had gone missing in the Kunyuan Territory.

Tower of God Chapter 531 might reveal the mystery behind the people missing in the Kunyuan Territory. The spoilers are expected to be out five or six days before the manga's original release.

Tower of God Chapter 531 release

Tower of God Chapter 531 is the upcoming installment that is going to release on February 20, 2022. Usually a new chapter release on Monday, however following the production schedule we can expect Chapter 531 to be released a day later.

The official English translations of the manhwa will be available on Webtoon. International readers can check the availability and time zones of different countries.

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: Noon

Central Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 5 PM

You can read the Tower of God Chapter 531 and previous chapter on towerofgod.com's official website. We will get back to you after the spoilers are out. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on South Korean manhwa releases.

