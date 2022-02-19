Into the Night Season 3 renewal updates (plus more about Turkish spin-off ‘Into the Deep’)

The second season of 'Into the Night' exceeded audience expectations, leaving them wanting for more. The Season 2 of the Belgian apocalyptic sci-fi drama ended on several cliffhangers. So, will there be a 'Into the Night' Season 3 anytime soon?

Although there is no official confirmation on 'Into the Night' Season 3 yet, it is perhaps too early to expect the renewal. Netflix usually won't renew a show until it gets complete feedback on the current season's performance.

However, the good news is that the third part has never been canceled, and Netflix is currently developing a parallel show Turkish spinoff series 'Into the Deep' to air in 2022.

The Turkish spin-off series follows Arman and the crew of the sub arriving at the Seed Vault in the season 2 finale of 'Into The Night.' Whether this is a companion story or a limited series that will merge with it, is still unknown. Netflix has been tight-lipped on it but we know KivancTatlitug will play as a protagonist in 'Into the Deep' and will be directed by Tolga Karacelik.

The spin-off is also considered by Atasay Koc, Cansu Coban, Sami Berat Marcali e Jason George (as the main screenwriter).

The synopsis is as follows: "Arman, a free-spirited diving instructor and marine biologist, will join a research mission aboard a submarine. However, when the world is threatened by an unknown natural catastrophe, Arman and his scientific crew must board a military submarine to survive. As Arman and his crew try to understand what is happening in the world, the man also wonders what the true mission of this submarine is. Will he eventually be able to save himself, his crew and much more than he can imagine?"

Into the Night Season 2 ended on several cliffhangers. Will the remaining survivors secure their path to a NATO bunker, where they seek refuge from the deadly rays of the sun? Continuing their quest for survival with the military members in the bunker, they attempt to manage a brewing conflict and find a solution to the diminished supply of resources. But are they all really safe? Only time will tell.

Many fans believe that the limited series 'Into the Deep' will clear those cliffhangers.

Currently, there are no more updates on Into the Night Season 3. We will surely keep updating the news as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on diverse language series.

