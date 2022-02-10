The Ambassador’s Daughter Season 3: Engin posts a picture of Tuba & him as leading couple

The Ambassador's Daughter (('Sefirin Kızı' Turkish name) is a Turkish romantic drama directed by Emre Kabakuşak and written by Ayşe Ferda Eryılmaz and Sedef Nehir Erdem. After the launch of the first two seasons in 2019 and September 2020 on Star TV, fans are eagerly waiting for The Ambassador's Daughter Season 3.

The Ambassador's Daughter Season 2 ends with Nare (Neslihan Atagül) deciding to leave Sancar (Engin Akyürek) and Melek (Beren Gençalp) to repair their relationship.

Through a heartbreaking letter, the young woman says goodbye to her lover: "I cannot love anyone including myself, I could not even love my daughter as I should. I wanted to be a good mother, I wanted to be better than my family, but if I don't leave now I will commit the worst betrayal of my daughter. Melek will be better off without me, just as I was better off without my mother."

But here the things have changed. Until the end of the Ambassador's daughter Season 2, Neslihan Atagul (Nari Celebi) and Engin Akyurek (Sankar Evioglu) have been the main stars of this story. The show was broadcast by Univision since March 2021 in the United States. However, the scenarios are now different, as Atagül announced on January 18, 2021 that she would depart from the series due to leaky gut syndrome. She was replaced by Tuba Büyüküstün.

Also Read: Freeridge: Filming for the On My Block spin-off underway for an expected 2022 release

The series is critically acclaimed and has earned positive reviews worldwide. The Ambassador's Daughter won the "best series" award at the Izmir Film Festival in Turkey.

Viewers will be happy here that there are possibilities for a third season of the Turkish series. Recently, a message was shared via the official Instagram account of the series saying that they will be back soon with another exciting season. (as reported by a Turkish site)

Tuba Buyukustun and Engin Akyurek are one of the popular on-screen couples in Turkey soap operas. They have already met before in "Kara Para Aşk." Fans are once again expecting to watch the on-screen duo in The Ambassador's Daughter Season 3.

Moreover, Engin Akyurek took to Instagram to post a promotional poster, in which Engin and Tuba posed as the leading couple for The Ambassador's Daughter season 3.

The Ambassador's Daughter Season 3 is yet to confirm officially. Stay tuned to get more updates on diverse language series.

Also Read: Netflix Griselda updates: Cast plot, release & everything we know!