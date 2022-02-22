Left Menu

Netflix announces revenge drama series 'CAT' with Randeep Hooda

And having the opportunity to work with an exceptional artist like Randeep Hooda is the cherry on top, the creator said.CAT is produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment.Janjua and Chahal have written for the series along with Anil Rodhan and Jimmy Singh.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 12:53 IST
Netflix announces revenge drama series 'CAT' with Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda (Image courtesy: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Streaming service Netflix on Tuesday unveiled a revenge drama series titled ''CAT'', featuring Randeep Hooda in the lead.

The series, which comes from creator and showrunner Balwinder Singh Janjua, marks Hooda's second collaboration with the streamer after the 2020 hit movie ''Extraction''.

''CAT'' is dubbed as a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands and follows the story of an innocent man, who is thrown into a deep, drug trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops, and political powers.

''Working with Netflix is always a pleasure. I had a tremendous time during 'Extraction' and the love it got me from around the world was phenomenal. 'CAT' again has all the elements to appeal to a global audience.

''It has given me an opportunity to explore new facets as an actor in a simple but intriguing script. Can't wait to see the audience reaction to the series,'' the 45-year-old actor said in a statement.

Janjua, who earlier worked as a writer on films such as ''Saand Ki Aankh'' and ''Mubarakan'', has co-directed the show with Rupinder Chahal and Anutej Singh.

''With the pace at which our industry is releasing content, it's very easy to be lost in the herd, but with the industry giant like Netflix backing my passion for creating a series with a subject so close to my heart, I feel truly blessed and lucky. And having the opportunity to work with an exceptional artist like Randeep Hooda is the cherry on top,'' the creator said.

''CAT'' is produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment.

Janjua and Chahal have written for the series along with Anil Rodhan and Jimmy Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022