One Piece Chapter 1041 to reveals secret of Zunesha & more on Joy Boy

The famous Japanese manga One Piece is approaching its release date. Chapter 1041 is scheduled to be released on February 27, 2022. It will be the last chapter of the month before we enter March.

After depicting some intense fights throughout the manga, the upcoming chapter is all set to describe the climax the battle. In the last few chapters, Luffy and Kaidou are severely fighting each other. Fans are eagerly waiting for One Piece Chapter 1041.

One Piece Chapter 1041 spoilers

One Piece manga has entered the climax, and fans are waiting to see what would be the final moments of the Onigashima raid. There might be another battle on the roof of the Skull Dome in One Piece Chapter 1041.

Things are likely going to wrap up now. "So probably Oda will tie up any loose ends on the battlefield before switching to KaidovsLuffy and focusing on that," predicted a Reddit user.

Macro turns into a phoenix

The last chapter ended with the CPO members trying to catch Nico Robin. Chapter 1041 will also reveal how Rob Lucci finally takes his turn to arrest Robin. Izo is confronted with two CPO members but he is unable to defeat them. Robin meets Izo who was injured by the men of Kaido. Macro arrives to help him. Although CPO won the battle against Macro and Izo, One Piece Chapter 1041 will show how 1st division commander Macro finally becomes powerful to fight again.

One Piece Chapter 1041 would show Marco eating Mythical Zoan devil fruit, Tori Tori no Mi and as a result, he turns into a phoenix. He can cure other people's wounds with his blue fire.

According to another Reddit handle user: "I think Orochi will be dealt with, because he's the last major loose end besides Kaido himself. There's also CP0, but honestly I can easily imagine CP0 defeating or escaping from Izo to return as villains in a future arc. Meanwhile there's no way that Orochi is gonna get away unscathed."

Zunesha, the mysterious gargantuan elephant

We have already discussed last week that we could also get updates on Zunesha One Piece Chapter 1041 as we learned in the previous chapter about the appearance of a mysterious, gargantuan elephant. A strange person arrives and informs about a gigantic mysterious shadow.

One Piece Chapter 1041 will reveal the history behind the huge elephant Zunisha that carries Zou on its back. Zou is an island located on the back of a massive, millennium-old elephant named Zunesha that roams the New World. It is known as a "Phantom Island".

Some fans predict the appearance of Zunisha is not an antihero. Bandit, one of the reddit users wrote ,"As the god king of one piece prediction tournaments, I am certain zunesha didn't actually commit a crime. It's fake news I tell you. Zunesha has many paraleles with ussop, and the crime is a lie.

On the contrary, zunesha committed a sacrifice for the sake of joy boys dream."

Luffy the Joy Boy

Kaidou will recognize Luffy and predict he deserves to be a 'Joy Boy.' Joy Boy was an extremely relevant figure of the Void Century who played an important role in the history of Fish-Man Island. Joy Boy is likely referred to as a title or identity someone can attain.

Kaidou thinks the Joy Boy should have the three Ancient Weapons which Luffy has. Once Kaidou and Big Mom get confirmed that Luffy is a Joy Boy, they will run after him to get the Ancient Weapon. One Piece Chapter 1041 or the upcoming chapters would focus on these parts.

One Piece Chapter 1041 will release on Sunday.

