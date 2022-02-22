Black Clover Chapter 325 to return with Black Bulls vs. Lucifero battle after a week’s break

Black Clover Chapter 325 is the upcoming installment of the manga. In Chapter 324, Lucifero goes all out to fight against Yami, Nacht, Asta, and Yuno. In the last few chapters, there were several new spells and collaborations between these four characters. The arc will feature more grouping spells in Chapter 325 of the Japanese manga.

Fans are eagerly waiting to know what the Black Clover Chapter 325 has in store. Chapter 325 has been delayed for a week. Manga Plus has notified its readers that Black Clover chapter 325 will be delayed by a week and will be out on Sunday, March 6.

The raw scan is expected to be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine two days before the official release. The translated chapter is likely to be out on the day of release or on the same day the raw scans will be out. It would be interesting to see if the fight intensifies in the next chapter.

Though usually, the heroes win any battle but here in Black Clover Chapter 325, it seems Asta and his friends will not be able to damage or defeat Lucifero so easily.

Black Clover chapter 324 is titled "Kid's Playground." Showed Zora tried to match Lucifero's punch with his Counter Trap Magic but was overpowered. To protect their squad members Nacht and Yami blocked Lucifero's next strike together. They promised to save the members together. Nacht had been keeping tabs on the Black Bulls and agreed with Yami that they have all exceeded their potential.

Zora and Asta got saved in time. Hopefully, the array might arrive once more in Black Clover Chapter 325. Still, there are various mysteries stored in the upcoming Black Clover Chapters. We will keep you updated on Black Clover Chapter 325 spoilers as soon as we get more information.

Black Clover Chapter 325 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, March 6, 2022. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on the Viz website, Manga plus website, and the Shonen Jump App which is available on both Android and IOS.

