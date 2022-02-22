Procol Harum singer Gary Brooker passes away

Procol Harum frontman Gary Brooker, passed away at the age of 76. Variety confirmed that the singer who led the band throughout their 55-year history, and co-wrote and sang their 1967 classic 'A Whiter Shade of Pale,' died at his home from cancer on Saturday, February 19.

The surviving members announced Brooker's death in an obituary on the group's official website, writing that the "brightly shining, irreplaceable light in the music industry... had been receiving treatment for cancer, but died peacefully at home." Born in 1945 in Southend, Essex, England; Brooker had been appointed as a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Queen in 2003.

Prior to Procol Harum, Brooker had founded the Paramounts in 1962 with future British blues-rock legend Robin Trower. He and Keith Reid formed Procol Harum in 1966, with Trower and organist Matthew Fisher as mainstays in the early days before they dropped out and left Brooker as the key driving force of the band. He appeared on George Harrison's recently reissued classic 'All Things Must Pass' album, and continued to work with the former Beatle on 'Gone Troppo' and 'Somewhere in England'.

Following Harrison's death, he appeared at the 'Concert for George' and sang the honoree's 'Old Brown Shoe.' Other credits of the singer include singing the lead vocal on a 1985 Alan Parsons project song, 'Limelight', from the 'Stereotomy' album, and playing on two Kate Bush albums, 1993's 'The Red Shoes' and 2005's 'Aerial.'

He had also appeared on screen as an actor in Alan Parker's film adaptation of the stage musical 'Evita,' playing the role of Juan Atilo Bramuglia. The late artist is survived by his wife, Franky Brooker, whom he met in 1965 and wed in 1968. The couple had no children. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)