Arnold Schwarzenegger to present Slap Fighting Championship

Veteran actor and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger is all set to come up with the Slap Fighting Championship. As per Variety, Arnold has teamed with YouTube creator Logan Paul to launch the contest next month -- "featuring a roster of beefy men slapping the crap out each other."

The match will be held on March 5 in Columbus, Ohio, and will be live-streamed for free on Logan Paul's YouTube and Facebook channels. Sharing the update, Arnold took to Twitter and wrote, "Prepare to watch some brutal slaps March 5th with me and @loganpaul live and free on Logan's YouTube."

The 'Terminator' star announced his partnership with Logan for the slap fighting event on one of the episodes of 'Impaulsive' show. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)