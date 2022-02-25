Euphoria Season 2 Episode 8: Here’s what to expect from the finale episode

HBO's teen drama Euphoria Season 2 is approaching its conclusion. After watching seven entertaining episodes, viewers are waiting for in the final episode. Euphoria season 2 Episode 8 is scheduled for release on February 27, 2022, at 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 8 is titled "All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name." the title of the episode is a reference to Mad Love (L'AmourFou) by André Breton, and a quote from French writer/poet Andre Breton, who is also a theorist of the surrealist movement.

The promo for Euphoria Season 2 Episode 8 is out and the story is every bit as strange as we expect or we can say it's getting even stranger. Many scenes of the promo focus on Lexi's play and its inevitable fallout. It also shows Cassie's reaction to Nate breaking things off with her. Watch the trailer below.

The cast of Euphoria Season 2 includes Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney.

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 7 Synopsis

"Lexi's play is performed for East Highland students, parents, and faculty. Lexi's peers realize that the play is based on their lives with their names changed. Earlier, Lexi is seen talking to Fezco as she worries that people will be upset by the play. He later promises to attend her play.

The episode traverses between the present and past as the play depicts significant events and relationships from Lexi's perspective: Rue's father's wake and her descent into drugs; Cassie going through puberty; Rue's and Lexi's friendship; Lexi's relationship with her father; Cassie's and Maddy's friendship; and Maddy's and Nate's relationship.

Custer arrives at Fezco's house before the play starts and Ashtray is suspicious of him. Cassie and Nate continue their relationship despite his sustained feelings for Maddy and Jules. Rue's mother tells Rue she is done looking out for her and plans to focus on Gia. Jules destroys the disc Nate gave her. Feeling betrayed, Maddy vows to leave East Highland. Fezco fails to make it to Lexi's play. The play ends with a rendition of 'Holding Out for a Hero,' depicting Nate's character, played by Ethan, and other male students working out suggestively. Nate angrily calls the scene 'homophobic,' leaves the play early, and breaks things off with Cassie."

You can watch Euphoria Season 2 Episode 8 on Sunday, March 27, at 9 pm Eastern time on HBO Max. You need to subscribe to HBO Max to enjoy the series.

