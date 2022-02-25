Outlander Season 6: Stars and creators reveal what to expect from the plotline

Starz's one of the highly anticipated series, Outlander is launching Season 6. Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe star in the hugely popular series based on Diana Gabaldon's novels. The sixth season will be available to viewers from Friday, March 6, 2022. Before the official launch of Outlander Season 6, Starz celebrates the world premiere of the sixth season on Thursday, 24 in Los Angeles and London.

Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) and Caitríona Balfe (Claire) both were present in the virtual panel alongside Matthew B. Roberts the EP of the show, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Maril Davis, and Diana Gabaldon for the Q&A.

Outlander Season 6 will find Jamie Fraser and Claire on the edge of the American Revolution, but before they can sort their loyalties to crown and country, they must adjust to life alongside several problems.

Outlander Season 6 will be based on the novel 'A Breath of Snow and Ashes', while the already renewed, 16-episode-long seventh season will be based on 'An Echo in the Bone.'

During a virtual panel ahead of the premiere of Outlander's Season 6, Caitríona Balfe teases ""When we first see Claire this season, she's really—on the surface—trying to put forward this very brave face." She also said, "Obviously the events of the end of last season were so horrific that it's not something that anybody gets over. But for Claire, she's always been this sort of rock for other people, someone who finds it very difficult to ask for help. So when we see her, she's trying to tell everyone that she's ok but we see that's not the case. She's unraveling and she's not really willing to admit that to herself."

"We see that Claire starts to lean on some things she's been using medically to give herself a little bit of a reprieve from the pain that she's experiencing," added the beautiful actress.

Matthew B. Roberts said, "It's the first chapter in the book and you want to start that with a bang. Like Diana usually does, we move forward and try to pace the story out. It's very important to introduce new characters which we do every season as Diana creates new characters… In episode 1, we went backward by going to another book where the Christies are introduced and we need to fill that fans in that don't know them. So we give them a little bit of a backstory on the Christies, the new villains in town."

Another executive producer Maril Davis talked to the representative of Den of Geek about what fans could expect in Outlander Season 6.

Davis said, "I think the biggest challenge this season is that we had split book six, A Breath of Snow and Ashes over two seasons, since we cut this season short, we're actually going to continue some of that material in Season 7. So when it first seemed daunting, actually, it completely worked out in the end."

He also explained for the fans who haven't read the book, "In Diana's [Gabaldon's] books, so many things happen and they're so spread out. Things happen so much closer to each other, so I think that's always a challenge."

"This season, we're on the precipice of the revolution, but we're not quite there," said Davis.

Outlander Season 6 is scheduled to premiere on March 6, 2022, on Starz in the US. The show streams on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Stay tuned to get more updates.

Also Read: Dead to Me Season 3 filming to resume soon (might release in spring 2022)