Left Menu

'Beyblade' live-action movie in the works at Paramount

Paramount is making a live-action movie based on Beyblade fighting tops.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 23:04 IST
'Beyblade' live-action movie in the works at Paramount
A still from animated TV series 'Beyblade' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Paramount is making a live-action movie based on Beyblade fighting tops. As per Deadline, the project will be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who has had a hand in the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and 'National Treasure' franchises and has produced movies like 'Bad Boys' and 'Black Hawk Down'.

Neil Widener and Gavin James are scripting the project. However, the plot details are being kept under wraps. The spinning top toys - a competitor of Pokemon - and also a line of spinning-top toys originally developed by Takara, first released in Japan in July 1999, along with its debut series.

It was licensed by different toy companies including Hasbro. The battling tops concept inspired manga, anime and comics series, followed by localized international TV versions, all based around a Beyblade fighting tournament. Early Beyblades included Ultimate Frostic Dranzer, Spin Dragoon and Saizo.

The tops fight in arenas called Beystadiums, which have something of the colosseum about them with open sections in the walls and openings on the sides to launch into. Each Beyblade has a BeyLauncher, used to launch into battle. As per Deadline, the film is in early development but the 'Transformers' studio will likely be considering franchise potential given the popularity of the toys which have sold hundreds of millions of units. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
3
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022