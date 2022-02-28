Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah's 'Jalsa' to be out on March 18

Mark your calendars as Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah are all set to come up with the thriller 'Jasla' on March 18 on Prime Video. On Monday, Vidya took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans and followers.

"The real story hides beneath her smile. Super excited to announce #Jalsa streams on 18th March @primevideoin #JalsaOnPrime," she wrote. Alongside the note, Vidya shared the first look posters of herself and Shefali.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, 'Jalsa' is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment) and Suresh Triveni. Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla are also a part of the upcoming project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)