ICC prosecutor to proceed with investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine-statement

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 01-03-2022 01:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 01:31 IST
The office of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday said it will seek court approval to open an investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Prosecutor Karim Khan on Friday expressed his concern over the Russian invasion and said the court may investigate alleged crimes arising from the current situation.

"The next step is to proceed with the process of seeking and obtaining authorisation from the Pre-Trial Chamber of the Court to open an investigation," the prosecutor said in a statement on Monday.

