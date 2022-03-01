Left Menu

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna mourns sister's demise

Chef Vikas Khanna's sister Radhika Khanna has left for her heavenly abode.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-03-2022 08:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 08:24 IST
Chef Vikas Khanna with his late sister (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Chef Vikas Khanna's sister Radhika Khanna has left for her heavenly abode. Sharing the unfortunate news, Vikas took to Instagram and wrote, "My soulmate left me today. March 23, 1974 - Feb 28, 2022."

Vikas informed that Radhika passed away due to multiple organ failure on Monday. She had been battling Lupus for years. "She fought like a champion for years with Lupus, aHUS, renal failure.But today due to multiple organ failure, my best friend passed away in my arms.Loveeeee you Radha forever & forever," he added.

As soon as Vikas posted the grief-filled note, fans and members of the film and food industry posted their heartfelt condolences. "Omg..can't believe," veteran actor Neena Gupta commented.

"Am so so sorry.. my heartfelt condolences Vikas," Shabana Azmi wrote. On Tuesday, Vikas dropped another post in memory of his sister.

"Will have to learn from today on how to live in this world without a sister," he tweeted. Radhika was 48 when she breathed her last. (ANI)

