Hema Malini extends heartfelt greetings on Mahashivratri

As the nation commemorates the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri on Tuesday, actor-politician Hema Malini extended her warm greetings to everyone.

01-03-2022
Hema Malini (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
As the nation commemorates the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri on Tuesday, actor-politician Hema Malini extended her warm greetings to everyone. "This annual festival is celebrated with great fervour by all the devout seeking blessings of Lord Shiva, some of whom even observe a total 'nirjal' fast which is broken only the next day at an auspicious hour," she tweeted.

The occasion is celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri literally translates as the great night of Shiva. It is believed that while there is a Shivratri every luni-solar month of the Hindu calendar, the Maha Shivratri, happens once every year, when the winter draws to a close and paves the way for spring and summer, in the months of February/March. (ANI)

