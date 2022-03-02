Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 239: Will the crew get help from a shipbuilder?

Japanese manga series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 239 will be out on coming Sunday without any break.

Boruto, Kagura and the others have traveled to Dotou Island to rescue Funato's hostage. The story of Funato's mission will be continued in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 239. Boruto and others are stuck on a ship in Dotou Island due to a technical issue. Will they be able to escape safely from the disaster?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 239 is titled "The Boy From the Isle of Shipbuilders" (Transcription: "Zōsen no Shima no Shōnen" (Japanese: 造船の島の少年).The official promo for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 239 is out. The promo shows Boruto and others are trying hard to find out and repair the technical issue that happens in the ship, but unfortunately, the vessel is not moving.

They are stuck at sea. In the trailer, YuinoIwabee is seen working on repairing the ship, but it looks like it is a problem that needs a marine engineer. The crews are discussing whether they will be dead in the water in the middle of the ocean without any help. But there is no choice, and they need to go all out and seek help. But how will that be possible?

One of them will go out by boat to a nearby island and there he will search for a shipbuilder. Going by the title of Boruto Episode 239, it seems that the crew might receive help from a boy belonging to the island of Shipbuilders.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 238 synopsis by Crunchyroll:

"There is a murder aboard the ship carrying the people rescued from Dotou Island, and Kyoho is the primary suspect based on the evidence. Despite his claims of innocence, there is no proof to back him up. Despite that, Kagura chooses to believe Kyoho. He places Boruto and Iwabe in charge of watching Kyoho while everyone else splits up into teams to search for any clues that may point to another culprit."

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 239 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. New episodes of the manga series air every Sunday. The previous episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese anime series.

