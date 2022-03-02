Left Menu

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 239: Will the crew get help from a shipbuilder?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 02-03-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 13:51 IST
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 239: Will the crew get help from a shipbuilder?
Boruto Naruto Next Generation Episode 239 preview / YouTube
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese manga series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 239 will be out on coming Sunday without any break.

Boruto, Kagura and the others have traveled to Dotou Island to rescue Funato's hostage. The story of Funato's mission will be continued in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 239. Boruto and others are stuck on a ship in Dotou Island due to a technical issue. Will they be able to escape safely from the disaster?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 239 is titled "The Boy From the Isle of Shipbuilders" (Transcription: "Zōsen no Shima no Shōnen" (Japanese: 造船の島の少年).The official promo for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 239 is out. The promo shows Boruto and others are trying hard to find out and repair the technical issue that happens in the ship, but unfortunately, the vessel is not moving.

They are stuck at sea. In the trailer, YuinoIwabee is seen working on repairing the ship, but it looks like it is a problem that needs a marine engineer. The crews are discussing whether they will be dead in the water in the middle of the ocean without any help. But there is no choice, and they need to go all out and seek help. But how will that be possible?

One of them will go out by boat to a nearby island and there he will search for a shipbuilder. Going by the title of Boruto Episode 239, it seems that the crew might receive help from a boy belonging to the island of Shipbuilders.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 238 synopsis by Crunchyroll:

"There is a murder aboard the ship carrying the people rescued from Dotou Island, and Kyoho is the primary suspect based on the evidence. Despite his claims of innocence, there is no proof to back him up. Despite that, Kagura chooses to believe Kyoho. He places Boruto and Iwabe in charge of watching Kyoho while everyone else splits up into teams to search for any clues that may point to another culprit."

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 239 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. New episodes of the manga series air every Sunday. The previous episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese anime series.

Also Read: One Piece Episode 1013 release date, spoilers & everything we know so far!

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022