Have you seen Varun Dhawan in a pink dress yet?

Actor Varun Dhawan's throwback Thursday is packed with comedy, revisiting BTS moments from sets of 'Coolie No. 1'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-03-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:50 IST
Varun Dhawan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Varun Dhawan's throwback Thursday is packed with comedy, revisiting BTS moments from sets of 'Coolie No. 1'. Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared a picture in which he can be seen wearing a pink dress, long white socks and a short blunt hairstyle wig. His co-star Sara Ali Khan proudly posed alongside, wearing a peach saree.

In the caption, Varun wrote, "Who's prettier. Tbt to the time I had to dress like a chick and @saraalikhan95 was super impressed." "This was so so so so hot," Sara commented.

"Can't. Unsee. This," Ileana D'Cruz added. 'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 classic hit of the same name. The David Dhawan directorial was released on Amazon Prime Video in December 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

