The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 17: Laginas might decode the Chappell Vault mystery

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 07-03-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 18:16 IST

Image Credit: History Channel
  • Country:
  • United States

History Channel's reality series 'The Curse of Oak Island' has managed to create a cult following for itself in the past few months. The followers of the show are currently waiting for The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 17, which will be released on March 8, 2022.

The Curse of Oak Island follows brothers Marty and Rick Lagina through their treasure-hunting mission on Oak Island. The show is growing popular, as the Lagina brothers and their team are getting closer to accomplishing their mission. In the latest episode, the Laginas reached really close to the money pit. It looks like the team is inching closer to solving the treasure mystery.

In The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 16, the team uncovers a big secret in the swamp area, while continuing their excavation work in the Money Pit in search of the fabled treasure vault, following a path first forged by former U.S. President, Franklin D. Roosevelt.

They already got new, unexpected scientific evidence of the Knights Templar's theory about the Oak Island mystery. Many historians suggest that the Knights Templar story is associated with the famous treasure hunt on Oak Island, Nova Scotia.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 17, titled "Blast From the Past" will show the Lagina brothers continuing their excavation activities around the Money Pit area in search of the treasure vault. In episode 17, the Laginas might decode the mystery around the legendary Chappell Vault, thanks to clues they will get from an object of art that they will discover during their excavation.

You can watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 17 on the History Channel at 9 pm ET on March 8, 2022. If you miss the show, you can watch it on the History Channel's official website. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the upcoming episodes.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

