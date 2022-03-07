Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous 5: Showrunner pours light on the plotline!

Since Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4 launched on December 3, 2021, it paves for more hit seasons. The animated science fiction action-adventure series follows six campers attending an adventure camp on an island full of dinosaurs. Though Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 5 is yet to be renewed but after watching the end of the third season, it looks like Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 is likely to happen.

New seasons of the series arrive every four months. So we should get an announcement of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 in April. Meanwhile, the film Jurassic World: Dominion will be released on June 10, 2022, so Netflix's Cretaceous Season 5 might take more time to avoid the coincide with Colin Trevorrow's upcoming movie.

If Netflix comes with Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5, it might bring a new mysterious journey for teenagers. If the show finally gets greetlit, then we can assume that the new season will release in early 2022, possibly sometimes in spring, noted Netflix Life.

Steven Spielberg's Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows the story of six teens who are invited to attend a state-of-the-art adventure camp on Isla Nublar. They must band together to survive when the dinosaurs break out of captivity.

While Camp Cretaceous is yet to be officially renewed for a fifth season, in an interview with ComicBook.com, the showrunner Scott Kreamer opened up about the cliffhanger ending of Camp Cretaceous Season 4 and how the future storyline could look like.

"I don't want to get too spoilery with it. We know how Kenji has described his father, but we don't really know who his dad is. So, finding out more about that and delving into the relationship. Like everything else, we really put our kids through it each and every season, each and every episode. Seeing how they react and seeing how they come together – or don't come together – to make it through the adventure. That's the whole thing. And we'll have to see where it goes."

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 4 shows Sammy, Darius, Yaz, and Ben going to catch the Compy, while Kenji and Brooklynn try to fix the radar on the boat. Brooklynn successfully repairs the radar but others are unable to catch the Compy. The boat's propellor is stuck in seaweed, and they see a shark in the boat.

After they escape, the teenagers find themselves stranded on an all-new island. In the fourth season, they meet new people, a helpful scientist named Dr. Mae Turner (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), and Mantah Corp's villainous programmer named Kash (Haley Joel Osment).

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 has not been renewed yet but seemingly, almost all the actors will be returning in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5. We will keep you updated as soon as we get any information from the makers.

