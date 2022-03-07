Succession Season 4: Siobhan & Roman might join Kendall in the fight

The story of Logan Roy's family is not complete yet. It's returning with Succession Season 4, which was announced less than two weeks after the release of the third season. Unfortunately, the release date for HBO's one of the most anticipated series is yet to be revealed. Succession Season 4 spoilers ahead!

It looks like Succession Season 4 is going to come in 2022. Season one and two of Succession premiered on HBO in 2018 and 2019, respectively, but we must keep in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the production of the third installment, which was released in October 2021. If we take that into consideration, then a more realistic release schedule for Succession Season 4 could be released in summer 2023.

The team for Succession Season 4 is planning for June 2022 filming. Alan Ruck plays Connor Roy, media mogul Logan Roy's eldest son from his first marriage. He told Variety that the Season 4 cast members are preparing for the June filming.

"I think the end of June is what we've scheduled right now, and I wish I could tell you more than that. All I know is there's definitely a season 4 - there may be a season 5," Ruck said.

While he was asked when he would receive the script, he answered, "Oh, like the night before. Oh yeah, we'll have a read-through in early June, of maybe the first two scripts, and we'll get them at, like, midnight the night before."

Succession Season 3's ending is certainly explosive and has left the Roy siblings and Waystar Royco in a very different place for another season. At the end, Logan Roy exiled his children from WayStar RoyCo by renegotiating his divorce settlement. His decision could lose his children from his properly and millions, as they are now no longer entitled to inherit the company once he passes away.

Kendall (Jeremy Strong) had already declared war against his father, and now it seems both Siobhan (played by Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) will join him in the fight.

Considering the family war is now at its peak, almost all the main cast members are expected to return in Succession Season 4.

Definitely, we will see the return of Logan Roy (Brian Cox), Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), Greg (Nicholas Braun), Gerri (J Smith Cameron), Frank (Peter Friedman), Karl (David Rasche), and Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard).

But Succession Season 4 might not end the story because there could be more seasons in the future. The writer cum executive producer, Georgia Pritchett believes there could be two more seasons of the satirical black comedy-drama.

"I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four," Pritchett told The Times during the end of filming Season 3.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the series!

