Peaky Blinders Season 6 Episode 3: Michael Gray “wants to kill” Tommy, teases showrunner!

Steven Knight created Peaky Blinders Season 6 premiered on 27 February 2022. The upcoming installment is Peaky Blinders Season 6 Episode 3.The sixth season is getting more interesting, as Tommy Shelby (portrayed by Cillian Murphy) goes up against evil fascist politician Sir Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) once more.

Lastly we saw, Tommy's last deal is getting complicated. He interrupts President Roosevelt's route to British and Irish fascists to undermine their goal of installing a fascist leader in Britain and ultimately helping friends in Berlin. To do it, he's pretending to sell Churchill's secrets to Jack Nelson in exchange for a fake opium deal that he's really doing with Nelson's Jewish enemies in order to unseat the kingpin from his Boston throne.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Episode 3 is titled 'Gold'. The official synopsis reads: "Faced with devastating news, Tommy goes on a quest to discover who it was that placed a curse on his family. In Birmingham, Ada takes charge, and Arthur takes on some new recruits."

The show's creator Steven Knight told RadioTimes that Alfie Solomons (played by Tom Hardy) will cause "chaos" in Peaky Blinders Season 6. He said, "I think it's difficult to explain without giving stuff away, but we might find Alfie in a position not quite as strong as he normally is. And the question is, can he build himself back up?"

He also revealed that Michael Gray "wants to kill" Tommy Shelby. He explained: "I can't tell you [specifics about their relationship] but I'm sure you could imagine. It's not gonna go well.

"I like the complexity of what's happened with Michael, where he was plucked from this village, but he wanted to be plucked, he wanted to get out. And he's become Tommy and he admires Tommy [and] wants Tommy's approval, but he wants to kill him as well."

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Episode 3 is set to air on March 13, 2022 on BBC One and stream on iPlayer in the UK. The show was created by Steven Knight in 2013. Later it streamed on Netflix. A film adaptation is set to come in 2023, as per Variety.

