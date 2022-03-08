Tokyo Revengers Chapter 245: Mikey is stunned at Takemichi’s power!

The Japanese manga Tokyo Revengers Chapter 245 is set to release on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The final struggle between the Kanto Manji Gang and the second-generation Tokyo Manji Gang begins. There are 500 people in Kanto Manji Gang, while there are only 50 in Tokyo Manji Gang. Since the story of the manga is in its final arc, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 245 is a highly anticipated chapter. Fans are waiting to see how the fight in Old Cargo Bay unfolds.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 244 follows Kantou Manji and Tokyo Manji. They want to fight for the title of "Toman". Takemichi and others are stunned to watch Hanma, Benkei, and Waka, whilst Hakkai and Chifuyu vow to take down Ran and Mochizuki, respectively. But Sanju Haruchiyo betrays Tokyo Manji and acts for Mikey. However, Takemichi decides they will conquer Kantou and win the "Toman" name.

According to the raw scans of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 245 posted by Twitter user Mina @ taiyakiboi02, there would be a severe fight between both the gang. But no one expects that Wakui will aim at Takemichi this way. Tokyo Revengers admirers always debate why Takemichi is not growing physically stronger, but Wakui always reminds everyone that Takemichi has always been a good warrior and he is still a strong warrior even now.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 245 will depict the grouping of both the gangs. While every important member of Tokyo Manji is seen leading the charge, Mikey, Haruchiyo, and Kokonoi are not present on the Kantou Side.

We will also see, Takemichi punching at Kakucho. Watching his punch, posture and expression, Kakucho reminds him that he used to be a young friend of Takemichi. He had considered Takemichi to be his "hero" when they were children.

Takemichi's strong punch flings Kakucho back, and he slips on the ground until Mikey's feet blockade him. Chifuyu and Hakkai are stunned watching the strength of Takemichi. Not just that! Mikey is shocked at his power.

Fans can read the manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they will have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Japanese manga chapters.

