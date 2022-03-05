Aggretsuko Season 5: release date, plotline & other updates!

The original net animation (ONA) Aggretsuko is based on the eponymous character created by Yeti, for the mascot company Sanrio. The character first appeared in a series of animated shorts by Fanworksand launched on TBS Television between April 2016 and March 2018. Netflix picked the series for their global audience in April 2018, thanks to the rising popularity of the first season. Aggretsuko has been well received and praised worldwide. After crossing a long journey of four seasons, fans are looking forwards to Aggretsuko Season 5.

Aggretsuko Season 5 is yet to be officially announced, but at the end of the fourth season, creators left a message in the post-credits scene, which said, "Retsuko will return," thus officially confirming the renewal of the beloved show.

Aggretsuko revolves around an anthropomorphic red panda of 25 years named Retsuko. He works in the accounting department of a Japanese trading firm. He does his work tirelessly and tries to maintain balance with his pushy superiors and co-workers. Haida is the co-worker of Retsuko, working together for five years in an office.

The plot for Aggretsuko Season 5 is still unclear but following the recap of the story, Retsuko is likely to be back in the office with his monotonous work and the red panda will be abandoning her life by taking a secret role as a member of the Japanese idol group. He will try to be happy with his normal life. Aggretsuko Season 5 might show a romantic relationship between Retsuko and Haida. Fans want to see a beautiful relationship between the two characters in the story and that could reach a definite conclusion or a new start to the story.

There is no announcement on the release of Aggretsuko Season 5, but it is definite from the creators' word that the Japanese anime is returning. As there is no updates it's safe to assume a timetable of somewhere around the beginning of 2023.

