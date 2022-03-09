Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178 might reveal details about Ryu’s mysterious life

Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by GegeAkutami, serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump since March 2018. The Jujutsu Kaisen chapters are collected and published by Shueisha, with eighteen tankōbon volumes released, as of December 2021.

The story of the manga follows high school student Yuji Itadori as he joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to kill a powerful Curse named RyomenSukuna, of whom Yuji becomes the host.

The raw scans and the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178 are yet to be released. The raw scans would surface two to three days before its release. The chapter will be released at different times in different countries so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times. Here are some unofficial predictions of the upcoming installment.

In the current chapter, the Culling game is on. Yuta is fighting against the last opponents. Itadori and Fushiguro are already defeated, and Yuta is the last person left in the battle.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178 is the upcoming installment to follow a severe fight in the Sendai Colony. Chapter 178 will focus on YutaOkkutsu and Rika Ishigori. Yuta fails to tackle the players alone. Yuta already has an injury that is taking a toll in the middle of the fight. He realizes he can't hold longer. So he calls Rika for help.

In the previous chapter, we learned about Sendai's region Senior Brass. Alongside the chemistry between Yuta and Takako, we also saw Ryu's mysterious life. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178 might show more details about the mysterious life of Ryu.

The Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Fans can read the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178 and other chapters for free when it comes on the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.