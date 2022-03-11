The Midnight Gospel Season 2: Updates on renewal possibilities, plotline, cast & release

Popular Netflix streaming anime series is based on a spacecaster named Clancy Gilroy, who lives on the Chromatic Ribbon, a membranous, tape-like planet situated in the middle of a colorful void where simulation farmers use powerful bio-organic computers to simulate a variety of universes from which they harvest natural resources and new technology. The first season ended on cliffhangers, making fans hopeful of The Midnight Gospel Season 2.

Will The Midnight Gospel Season 2 return on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix hasn't renewed The Midnight Gospel for Season 2. The adult animated streaming television series was created by Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and comedian Duncan Trussell. The anime was released on Netflix on April 20, 2020. It is the first animated production from Ward for Netflix. It sets actual podcast interviews between Trussell and various guests into fantastic adventures.

Though The Midnight Gospel Season 2 hasn't yet been official, the response so far is tremendously positive. Enthusiasts are hoping to get it soon. Looking toward the future, Trussell is hopeful for The Midnight Gospel Season 2.

In an interview with Deadline, the creator said, " Obviously, there is a writhing part of me that is deeply in suspense, waiting for a decision to be made, one way or the other, and if I said that wasn't there, everybody would know I was a horrible liar… But that being said, they let us make this crazy thing! To me, it's just the wildest thing to imagine that any network would let me and Pendleton roll with this wild idea—and now, it's living on Netflix forever."

"If you have any kind of magical powers, or even better, some connection to Netflix, give us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There's so many more stories to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon," added Trussell.

When could The Midnight Gospel Season 2 be released?

The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down many productions over the past two years. We must take that into consideration when speculating the release date. If Netflix's The Midnight Gospel Season 2 gets approval this year, it could be released in 2023.

What to expect from The Midnight Gospel Season 2 storyline?

Each episode of The Midnight Gospel shows Clancy's travel through planets within the simulator, with the beings inhabiting these worlds as the guests he interviews for his space cast. The episodes typically end with police catching Clancy for his legal activities. However, Clancy managed to escape by boarding a giant bus.

If The Midnight Gospel Season 2 happen anytime it would show more into birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, etc. It will reportedly take fans into a deep cosmic journey and produce more importance to the psychedelic journey.

Who could return in The Midnight Gospel Season 2?

Almost all voiceover artists from Season 2 could return. This could include Duncan Trussell (as Clancy Gilroy), Phil Hendrie (Universe Simulator), Christiana P (Bobua), Maria Bamford (Butt Demon), Steve Little (Captain Byrce), Dong Lussenhop (Daniel Hoops), Joey 'Coco' Diaz (Chuck Charles), Stephen Root (Bill Taft), and Johnny Pemberton (Cornelius).

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is yet to get official. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix anime series.

