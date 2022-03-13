Khattar watches ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie in Panchkula theatre

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday watched “The Kashmir Files” movie which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990.

Khattar watched the film in a theatre in Panchkula along with Haryana assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

Gupta is the BJP MLA from Panchkula.

''The Kashmir Files' is a living and touching depiction of the human tragedy that took place in the Kashmir Valley in 1990,'' Khattar tweeted in Hindi on Sunday evening after watching the movie.

A former RSS pracharak, Khattar said he was “fortunate” to have worked for the organisation for a long time in Jammu and Kashmir earlier.

“I have seen and understood closely the sufferings and conditions of the people there,'' he added.

In another tweet, he wrote, ''Saw the movie in the theatre today.'' He also said the Haryana government has made the film tax-free, ''so that our present generation also sees and understands this vibrant film''.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh and Panchkula units of the Kashmiri Sahayak Sabha, an organisation of the Kashmiri Pandit community in the tricity (Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali) organised a special screening of the movie for the community members at a theatre in Zirakpur near here on Sunday.

''The movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ is our story and we want the world to know what our sufferings were,'' Rajesh Pandita, secretary-general of the KSS Chandigarh unit, said.

Pandita said the movie was watched by a large number of the community members from the tricity.

Another community member who watched the special screening of the film, thanked the filmmaker ''for courageously showing the events that unfolded leading to our exodus from the valley''.

''While watching the film, I closed my eyes for a few moments as I almost re-lived those dark days when I was in my early teens when I was forced to leave my home,'' he said.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

