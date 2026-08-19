Iran Dismisses UAE's Missile Allegation

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, strongly denied allegations made by the UAE claiming that Iran was responsible for a missile attack against the Gulf country. Speaking early on Wednesday, Baghaei labeled the UAE's statement as unfounded and baseless.

The accusations emerged a day after missile attacks reportedly targeted the United Arab Emirates. Baghaei's swift rejection underscores Iran's intent to distance itself from any involvement, as geopolitical tensions in the region continue to simmer.

Both nations have been entangled in a complex web of regional politics, and this incident marks another point of contention between Iran and some Gulf states. The situation underscores the fragile balance of power in the region.