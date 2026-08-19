Iran Dismisses UAE's Missile Allegation

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, denied a statement from the UAE alleging Iran's involvement in missile attacks on the Gulf country. He asserted the UAE's accusations as baseless, defending Iran's position in the face of regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 02:30 IST
Iran Dismisses UAE's Missile Allegation
Esmaeil Baghaei

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, strongly denied allegations made by the UAE claiming that Iran was responsible for a missile attack against the Gulf country. Speaking early on Wednesday, Baghaei labeled the UAE's statement as unfounded and baseless.

The accusations emerged a day after missile attacks reportedly targeted the United Arab Emirates. Baghaei's swift rejection underscores Iran's intent to distance itself from any involvement, as geopolitical tensions in the region continue to simmer.

Both nations have been entangled in a complex web of regional politics, and this incident marks another point of contention between Iran and some Gulf states. The situation underscores the fragile balance of power in the region.

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil: Bolivia's Economy Minister Faces Dismissal

Political Turmoil: Bolivia's Economy Minister Faces Dismissal

Global
2
Iran Dismisses UAE's Missile Allegation

Iran Dismisses UAE's Missile Allegation

Global
3
Breakthroughs and Setbacks: Key Health Developments

Breakthroughs and Setbacks: Key Health Developments

Global
4
Unlocking Antarctic Plant's Secrets: A Step Towards Climate-Resilient Crops

Unlocking Antarctic Plant's Secrets: A Step Towards Climate-Resilient Crops

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

GenAI Could Rewire Global Supply Chains, if Trust, Security and Sustainability Catch Up

Why Regulatory Reform Could Unlock the GCC’s Next Wave of Green Investment

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026