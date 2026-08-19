Political Turmoil: Bolivia's Economy Minister Faces Dismissal

Bolivia's Congress delivered a significant political blow to President Rodrigo Paz's administration by voting to censure Economy Minister Jose Gabriel Espinoza on Tuesday. This decision likely signals Espinoza's removal from office, posing a challenge to the President's economic reform agenda.

The Congress's majority-backed motion was driven by Espinoza's failure to attend a session focused on scrutinizing his economic management, monetary policy, and macroeconomic planning. Espinoza cited urgent travel to Santa Cruz to manage diesel supply issues, followed by a trip to Brazil, as reasons for his absence.

President Paz, facing a delicate moment in seeking congressional support for economic reforms, has 24 hours to act on the censure. Espinoza plans to contest the move through Bolivia's constitutional tribunal, claiming procedural violations in the decision. His dismissal could impact ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, crucial for economic stabilization amid fuel and currency shortages.