Liberia Embraces U.S. Third-Country Deportees: A Humanitarian Perspective

Liberia has formally declared its agreement to take in up to 1,200 third-country deportees from the United States over the next 12 months. This decision comes amid several similar agreements between the U.S. and African nations initiated after January last year.

The first group, consisting of 20 deportees, is expected to arrive shortly. Liberia assures that these individuals, primarily African and Western Hemisphere nationals, are medically cleared to travel and can seek asylum within Liberia. The U.S. State Department refrains from sharing specifics about the deportees' nationalities.

Despite criticism about the lack of transparency, Washington maintains the legality of its deportation deals. Liberia has emphasized that the arrangement does not involve any quid pro quo with the U.S., although support for managing the migration program is anticipated. This decision aligns with Liberia's tradition as a refuge for those fleeing crises, echoing its historical role as a sanctuary.