'Dasvi' to stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix in April

Social-comedy ''Dasvi'' is headed for a digital release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7, the makers announced Monday.

Directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam, among others.

The streamers shared the release date of the movie on their respective Twitter pages.

''Dasvi'' is written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Sandeep Leyzell. Ram Bajpai is credited for the story.

Poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas has served as script and dialogue consultant.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films in association with Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav's Bake My Cake Films.

''Dasvi'' is presented by Jio Studios and Maddock Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)