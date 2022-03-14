Left Menu

'Dasvi' to stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix in April

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 12:36 IST
'Dasvi' to stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix in April
  • Country:
  • India

Social-comedy ''Dasvi'' is headed for a digital release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7, the makers announced Monday.

Directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam, among others.

The streamers shared the release date of the movie on their respective Twitter pages.

''Dasvi'' is written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Sandeep Leyzell. Ram Bajpai is credited for the story.

Poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas has served as script and dialogue consultant.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films in association with Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav's Bake My Cake Films.

''Dasvi'' is presented by Jio Studios and Maddock Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
2
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022