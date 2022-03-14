Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls Mayhem in the Multiverse: Girls reunite to combat DC Super Villains

Warner Media Kids & Family already announced a new feature length film titled 'Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse.' It will be released on May 24, 2022 on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD and on June 28 on HBO Max. Teen Titans and the DC Super Hero Girls will team up for the animated movie.

'Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse' is a comedic spinoff series of Teen Titans by CN.Teen Titans Go! (TTG) based on the DC Comics fictional superhero team. DC Super Hero Girls was created as part of a licensing initiative but has grown to include animated shorts, a two-season television series, and multiple feature-length films.

Viewers will see Teen Titans and DC Super Hero Girls reunite to combat Lex Luthor and his unified gang of DC Super Villains in the TV movie, 'Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse'.

Lex Luthor was originally depicted as a narcissistic and egotistical mad scientist from the 1960s to the early 1980s. Since the late 1980s, he has more often been portrayed as the power-mad CEO of Lex Corp. He wishes to rid the world of Superman, ostensibly because he views Superman as a threat to humanity, but in reality envies Superman's popularity and influence.Given his high profile as a supervillain, however, he has often come into conflict with Batman and other superheroes in the DC Universe.

'Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse' will include the voice cast namely Kimberly Brooks, Keith Ferguson, Will Friedle, Grey Griffin, Phil LaMarr, Max Mittleman, Jessica McKenna, Alexander Polinsky, Missi Pyle, Nicole Sullivan, Cree Summer, Fred Tatasciore, Myrna Velasco and Kari Wahlgren.

Matt Peters and Katie Rice will direct the TV movie from a script by Jase Ricci. Jeff Curtis and Ricci are the producers while Sam Register is the executive producer. And James Tucker is the Supervising producer.

Here is the synopsis of 'Teen Titans Go!& DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse': "With the help of an ancient Kryptonian power, LexLuthor unites the world's Super-Villains to capture all of Earth's Super Heroes, until … only the DC Super Hero Girls are left to stop the Legion of Doom. Our heroes must cross dimensions to rescue their fellow Super Heroes from the Phantom Zone, but a fortuitous wrong turn leads them to Titans Tower – where they find much-needed allies in the Teen Titans. The young Super Heroes discover their combined strength – and usual comic relief – are essential to save the day in this blockbuster event!"

Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, said:

"The undeniable success of Teen Titans Go!, with its signature blend of action and subversive Super Hero humor, is a testament to the phenomenal work of executive producer Pete Michail and the show team. Seven seasons, one theatrical feature film, multiple specials, celebrity cameos, and no end in sight, this show has carved out its own lane in the acclaimed legacy established by the original Teen Titans animated series."

