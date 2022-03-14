Teen Titans Go! Season 8 will create a new record in DC history

Teen Titans Go! Season 8 has been renewed for Season 8 by Cartoon Network. The original television series, named Teen Titans ran from 2003 to 2006. The eighth season will bring characters like Beard Hunter and King Shark, and many others. The upcoming season will make a new record, as 'Teen Titans Go!' will be the longest-running animated series in DC history. Fans will see Teen Titans Go! cross its 400 episodes.

Teen Titans Go! Season 8 will include a new batch of episodes that follow Robin (voiced by Scott Menville), Beast Boy (Greg Cipes), Starfire (Hynden Walch), Cyborg (Khary Payton), and Raven (Tara Strong) will around Titan Tower and save the world when needed without adult supervision. Teen Titans Go! is produced by Warner Bros Animation. Executive producers include Pete Michail and the president, Warner Bros Animation and Cartoon Network Studios Sam Register.

Sam Register said, "The undeniable success of Teen Titans Go!, with its signature blend of action and subversive superhero humor, is a testament to the phenomenal work of executive producer Pete Michail and the show team."

"Seven seasons, one theatrical feature film, multiple specials, celebrity cameos, and no end in sight, this show has carved out its own lane in the acclaimed legacy established by the original Teen Titans animated series," he added.

Here's the Synopsis for "Teen Titans Go! Season 8:

"Teen Titans Go! is an Emmy-nominated animated series that follows Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg on their comedic adventures through Jump City. When they're not fighting crime, they're in the Titans Tower fighting over which pizza to order, having an epic staring contest or singing about burritos. Being a superhero and a teenager has never been this funny. Teen Titans Go! is produced by Warner Bros. Animation."

While the specific release date for Teen Titans Go! Season 8 is yet to be announced, fans will be happy to know that a fourth film titled 'Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse', will release on May 24, 2022, on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD and on HBO Max on June 28.

