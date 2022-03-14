George R. R. Martin reveals House of the Dragon’s production status, know more in detail!

The first footage from House of the Dragon already landed in October last year, featuring a voiceover from actor Matt Smith as the series lead Prince Daemon Targaryen. The footage was launched at the end of Warner Media's HBO Max European launch event.

House of the Dragon is set to be out anytime in this year. The writer of this upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, George R. R. Martin has recently said that he has loved what he has seen so far from House of the Dragon.

The imminent American fantasy drama TV series is a prequel to the television series Game of Thrones (2011–2019). It is based on George R. R. Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood. Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen, the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons, and the war itself.

Alongside the teaser, new cast members for House of the Dragon were also announced, including Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon, Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron, and Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon.

Albeit HBO is yet to announce the release date of House of the Dragon, the imminent prequel of Game of Thrones is likely to be out in 2022. The recent update is that House of the Dragon wrapped filming and is currently in post production, as revealed by George R. R. Martin on his official website.

"So far, I am very excited. House Of The Dragon has wrapped in London and is now in post-production. What I have seen, I have loved. I am eager to see more," George R. R. Martin opined.

The plot for House of the Dragon is yet to announce, but reportedly follows the rise of House Targaryen after Aegon's Conquest. It will also cover up the events of the Targaryen Civil War commonly called Dance of the Dragons. The plot is reportedly quite interesting and fascinating.

The composer of Westworld and Game of Thrones, Ramin Djawadi is returning to compose new music for House of the Dragon. Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal will serve as executive producers and showrunners of House of the Dragon Season 1. George R. R. Martin will also join as executive producer along with Vince Gerardis and Casey Bloys.

House of the Dragon doesn't have an official release date but is said to be out in 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on American fantasy TV series.

Also Read: The Flight Attendant Season 2 filming is done, informs Kaley Cuoco via an emotional video!