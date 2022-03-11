The Flight Attendant Season 2 filming is done, informs Kaley Cuoco via an emotional video!

Popular HBO Max show The Flight Attendant Season 2 is getting ready for release this year. Filming for the second season is already complete, confirms Kaley Cuoco, who plays the title role Cassie Bowden in the series.

She took her Instagram account to post an emotional video and a black and white image of her riding a cycle and waving her hand in front of the studio parking lot.

The image caption reads, "that's an official wrap on season 2 @flightattendantonmax 3 countries, 7 months, mega highs and lows, Covidetc! What a cast, what a crew, what a team!! There are no words to describe my gratitude can't wait for you to see what we did!"

In the emotional clip, Cuoco tells the crew: "This has been an unbelievable seven months. I thank you so much, this was a huge, huge team effort. I couldn't have done this without all of you, so thank you for your leadership. Thank you to these producers and these writers.

This has been the strangest life imitating art for me that I've ever had in my career, and I would never have been able to get through this without each of you," she continued. "One of you saved me each day for the last seven months, and I owe you all the biggest thank you."

"I know that I end up being the face of this, and I'm well aware that that is not the true case. Each of you made this a dream, you worked so hard. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, this flight has been unbelievable."

"It came to me years ago, and the fact that this is where we are and you've all helped me get to this point. This is a dream come true and I couldn't have done it without all of you. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you."

The announcement came few days after she shared three different photo collections. The first image caption reads, "Just a few more days left on this season two flight! These are just a few humans who have made it so special, and I will miss them with my whole heart."

The beautiful actress also shared a video of the last day of shooting. It was also hinted that The Flight Attendant Season 2 will land soon in HBO Max.

The HBO series is inspired by Chris Bohjalian's 2018 novel of the same name. The Flight Attendant Season 2 has got a new showrunner called Natalie Chaidez, who is likely to explore Cassie's sobriety in the second season.

KaleyCuoco played the character of Cassie Bowden, an alcoholic air stewardess who was caught by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and asked about the Bangkok hotel murder in Season 1.

Flight Attendant Season 2 will bring an interesting plot around Cassie. Showrunner Steve Yockey told Variety, "I think that the way forward, really, for us if we decide to do another one is that it would be another adventure for Cassie, much like a Hitchcock character: how did she stumble into another misadventure and get caught up in it?"

He added, "It may look a little different because she's really trying to live a sober life and make better choices, but you saw in the show she chooses the crazy thing a lot of the time and that doesn't all have to do with alcohol."

Other than Kaley Cuoco her,fellow flight attendant Megan (played by Rosie Perez), best friend Annie (Zosia Mamet), colleague (Griffin Matthews), brother Davey (TR Knight) and assassin Miranda (Michelle Gomez) will be back in The Flight Attendant Season 2.

Callie Hernandez and Joseph Julian Soria join the series as Gabrielle Diaz and Esteban Diaz respectively. Cheryl Hines (as Dot Karlson), Jessie Ennis (Jenny), Mae Martin (Grace St. James), Margaret Cho (Utada), Santiago Cabrera (Marco), ShohrehAghdashloo(Brenda), AlannaUbach(Carol Atkinson), Sharon Stone (Lisa Bowden) joined in the Recurring role.

The Flight Attendant Season 2 is scheduled to premiere in spring 2022. Stay tuned to get more updates on HBO Max series.

