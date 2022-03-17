Left Menu

Last episode's date of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' final season unveiled

After 19 seasons, the final episode's date of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' has been announced along with the stacked roster of the show's guests to help the TV host say farewell.

After 19 seasons, the final episode's date of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' has been announced along with the stacked roster of the show's guests to help the TV host say farewell. As per E! News, the show's final episode will air on May 26, 2022.

In the lead-up to its final bow, the star-studded guest list of the show includes former First Lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Zac Efron, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Gwen Stefani, David Letterman, Diane Keaton, Kim Kardashian, and DeGeneres' wife, Portia de Rossi. In May 2021, the comedian announced plans to end the show after its 19th season.

"The truth is, I always trust my instincts," she said at the time. "My instinct told me it's time. As a comedian, I've always understood the importance of timing. In all seriousness, I truly have felt like next season was the right time to end this amazing chapter." The announcement came during a time of turmoil for DeGeneres, whose wholesome image took a hit after allegations in 2020 of a "toxic work environment" on the set of her show. One current and 10 former employees of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' criticized the show's hierarchy, though no specific claims were made about DeGeneres herself.

As for what lays ahead in the future, DeGeneres has told fans that she doesn't plan on fading from view after her show goes off the air. "Eighteen years ago on the very first show, I said this was going to be a relationship. And we are going to continue that relationship, even when this show ends," she said last year.

Meanwhile, in 2018, DeGeneres broke a 15-year absence from stand-up comedy with her Netflix special 'Relatable'. (ANI)

