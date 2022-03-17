Sweet Home Season 2: Song Kang’s manager confirms Cha Hyun-soo’s comeback

After a striking season 1 of apocalyptic horror South Korean drama Sweet Home, fans are looking forward to seeing its Season 2. The Netflix Original horror show is yet to be announced officially. But fans are hopeful that the show might return with a season 2. In fact, there are a few pieces of evidence, which suggest 'Sweet Home Season 2' production has already begun.

On March 8, 2022, Song Kang's manager shared a few pictures on his Instagram story that made fans believe that Sweet Home Season 2 is on the cards.

The Instagram post reads: "Song Kang's manager IG story update (first photo) 'it has started..." CHA HYUN SOO COME BACK IN SWEET HOME SEASON 2 PLEASE'"

Song Kang's manager IG story update (first photo)"it has started..." CHA HYUN SOO COME BACK IN SWEET HOME SEASON 2 PLEASE 👀 pic.twitter.com/MetWndTQzt — ً (@kdramatreats) March 8, 2022

Earlier many reports claimed that Sweet Home Season 2 will commence filming in December 2021. A report posted in July also claimed that the second season will have Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, and Lee Si Young in the cast. However, Netflix has dismissed those reports.

In response to the reports, Netflix commented, "Nothing has been decided yet regarding the production of [ "Sweet Home" ] Season 2."

However, a Twitter user shared Studio Dragon is planning to release Sweet Home Season 2 in 2022.

"Studio Dragon plan to release sweet home season 2 next year as a netflix original..." hmmm https://t.co/2tKquYhup1 — 𝒇𝒓𝒅. (@shjky) December 13, 2021

Song Kang who portrays Cha Hyun-soo in the inaugural season has been offered for the Sweet Home Season 2. His agency, Namoo Actors have made their statement saying, "It is true that we are discussing the appearance of Song Kang in 'Sweet Home' season 2, but nothing has been confirmed yet." (Report by Soompi).

While the recent reports are not like rumors anymore, Netflix is still silent on the creations of Sweet Home Season 2. Many assume that Netflix is working secretly on the second run of the K-drama. But is it obvious there will be a Sweet second season of the K-drama, as Sweet Home left several spine-chilling cliffhangers to be solved in Season 2.

We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on K-dramas.

Also Read: It's Okay To Not Be Okay Season 2 seems impossible despite public demand!