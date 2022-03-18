Left Menu

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate family-style first Holi after wedding

One of the most beloved couples of B-town, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, are celebrating the joyous festival of Holi with their family.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-03-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 15:13 IST
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate family-style first Holi after wedding
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal with family (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One of the most beloved couples of B-town, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, are celebrating the joyous festival of Holi with their family. Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Katrina shared pictures from her family-style Holi celebrations, featuring her with Vicky, his parents Sham and Veena Kaushal along with his brother and actor Sunny Kaushal.

The happy family can be seen posing together with red-coloured gulal on their faces. Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. Katrina has 'Tiger 3' in her kitty with co-star Salman Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022