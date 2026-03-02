Left Menu

Unlocking the Mysteries: How Many Bee Species Roam the Earth?

A new study in Nature Communications offers the first statistically derived estimate of global bee species, totaling 24,705 to 26,164. These findings highlight the critical role of bees as pollinators, with vast implications for biodiversity and agriculture. The study emphasizes the importance of identifying undiscovered species to bolster conservation efforts.

Updated: 02-03-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:14 IST
In a groundbreaking study published in Nature Communications, researchers have unveiled a statistically derived estimate of global bee species, revealing a count between 24,705 and 26,164. This research addresses the longstanding question of bee diversity, emphasizing the crucial role these pollinators play in ecosystems worldwide.

Bees, often hailed as keystone species, are vital for pollination processes that underpin agricultural productivity and biodiversity. The study shows that flower pollination facilitated by bees is vital for 75% of food crop diversity, significantly impacting global food production valued at around A$745 billion annually.

The research utilized extensive datasets and innovative statistical modeling, uncovering that the most new bee species are likely to be found in Asia and Africa. As these regions pose research challenges, the study lays groundwork for more focused efforts in conservation and taxonomy to protect and understand these indispensable species.

