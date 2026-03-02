Middle East Strikes Impact Global Airlines: Shares Plunge Amid Rising Oil Prices

Global airline stocks experienced a substantial drop on Monday in response to military conflicts involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. Leading the decline were Cathay Pacific, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, and Japan Airlines, each plummeting over 5% as tensions disrupted travel and caused a surge in oil prices.

Aviation turmoil continued as significant Middle Eastern transportation hubs, including Dubai and Doha, shut down. This left thousands stranded and exacerbated the oil price hike, reaching a peak not seen in months. Although Qantas doesn't serve the Middle East directly, its shares declined sharply due to its reliance on Emirates, showing the far-reaching impact on global airline routes.

Amidst the chaos, airline passengers faced significant challenges, scrambling to rearrange travel plans with airlines like Qatar Airways. Travelers reported confusion and dissatisfaction as airlines struggled to cope with rerouting and cancellation logistics. The geopolitical unrest has left a palpable mark on global travel, signaling continued volatility for the airline industry.