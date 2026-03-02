Left Menu

Middle East Strikes Impact Global Airlines: Shares Plunge Amid Rising Oil Prices

Airline shares saw significant declines following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, affecting global travel and causing oil prices to spike. Major airlines like Cathay Pacific and Qantas faced flight cancellations and operational disruptions, sparking concerns over rising fuel costs and global instability in the aviation industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:15 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:15 IST
Middle East Strikes Impact Global Airlines: Shares Plunge Amid Rising Oil Prices

Global airline stocks experienced a substantial drop on Monday in response to military conflicts involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. Leading the decline were Cathay Pacific, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, and Japan Airlines, each plummeting over 5% as tensions disrupted travel and caused a surge in oil prices.

Aviation turmoil continued as significant Middle Eastern transportation hubs, including Dubai and Doha, shut down. This left thousands stranded and exacerbated the oil price hike, reaching a peak not seen in months. Although Qantas doesn't serve the Middle East directly, its shares declined sharply due to its reliance on Emirates, showing the far-reaching impact on global airline routes.

Amidst the chaos, airline passengers faced significant challenges, scrambling to rearrange travel plans with airlines like Qatar Airways. Travelers reported confusion and dissatisfaction as airlines struggled to cope with rerouting and cancellation logistics. The geopolitical unrest has left a palpable mark on global travel, signaling continued volatility for the airline industry.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing AI Access: Smallest AI and AIGI Join Forces in India

Revolutionizing AI Access: Smallest AI and AIGI Join Forces in India

 United States
2
Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Telangana Visit Amidst Land Protests

Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Telangana Visit Amidst Land Protests

 India
3
Tragic Blast at Kakinada Cracker Unit Claims 22 Lives

Tragic Blast at Kakinada Cracker Unit Claims 22 Lives

 India
4
Myanmar's Leadership Faces Scrutiny Amidst Mass Amnesty

Myanmar's Leadership Faces Scrutiny Amidst Mass Amnesty

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026