Left Menu

HoYeon Jung might return as a twin in 'Squid Game' Season 2

'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk has opened up about the second season of the Netflix phenomenon series.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2022 02:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 02:05 IST
HoYeon Jung might return as a twin in 'Squid Game' Season 2
HoYeon Jung (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk has opened up about the second season of the Netflix phenomenon series. Speaking to Deadline on the red carpet at PGA Awards ceremony, Hwang said there is nothing to see just yet, but he is working hard on ideas for the next season of the South Korean killer survival drama.

"There will be more great games, that's all I can say," Hwang said. "I'm just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for Season 2. I haven't even started with the writing yet." When asked whether some cast members will be coming back, Hwang said, "No, because most of them are dead. I'll try something to bring them back to Season 2."

Gesturing beside him on the red carpet to HoYeon Jung, who plays Kang Sae-byeok on 'Squid Game' Season 1, he said, "Let's say maybe she has a twin sister, you'll see." HoYeon laughed and said, "I could change my hair colour. Let's do a little like plastic surgery."

Asked whether he had been surprised by the show's runaway success, Hwang said, "Yeah in a way because who can expect this kind of success. I tried hard to make a successful show, but I never expected this much success. It's a surprise." The show won three SAG Awards this year, and since its September 17 release has become the most-watched Netflix content ever. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star David...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherapy; 'Dangerous moment:' huge effort begins to curb polio after Malawi case and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022