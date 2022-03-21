Rick and Morty Season 6 updates: Everything we know so far!

Adult Swim animated science fiction series, Rick and Morty Season 6 is underway. While fans are excited about the sixth season, they will be happy to know that there will be more seasons of the anime series as confirmed earlier. Before the confirmation of the fourth season in 2019, a long-term deal was signed between Time Warner Broadcasting and Adult Swim. According to the contract, both parties agreed to bring 70 new episodes. Until now, only five seasons were aired, with each containing 10 episodes. If this pattern continues, then we will get a total of 10 seasons of animated, black comedy.

Although the premiere date for Rick and Morty Season 6 is yet to be revealed, we can predict the release time of the anime. As each season takes around a year and six months to arrive, fans are assuming its arrival with 10 new episodes in summer 2022.

According to Radio Times, creator Justin Roiland promised no more big gaps between seasons now they can schedule their time around the show. Rick and Morty Season 5 was released in July 2020 after a year's gap after the release of the fourth season. Co-creator Dan Harmon confirmed in May 2020 that they had already begun writing Rick and Morty Season 6's script. Therefore we could expect Season 6 of the anime to be released in summer 2022. We can get some trailer a few months before the release of Rick and Morty Season 6.

In terms of the plot of the sixth season, Season 5 ends with massive cliffhangers that fans want its solution in the upcoming installment. At the end of the fifth season, Evil Morty entered a new dimension. Season 6 will reveal Rick Sanchez's (Roiland) origin story. His wife Diane (Kari Wahlgren) and daughter were killed in bombing. Rick made it his mission to find the culprit behind the incident. Rick and Morty Season 6 has to answer this pressing question: Were Rick's daughter and wife really killed by Evil Rick?

Evil Morty is the main villain, but we haven't seen him since Season 3. Probably, Season 6 might bring him back with an interesting plot. In an interview with Inverse, Spencer Grammer who voiced Summer Smith hinted at the storyline.

"There are some really interesting episodes coming up where you see more sides to all of the family members. There were a lot of family-centric episodes this season, which I always think is really interesting. Or when Rick is off doing something with Jerry. It's interesting to see Beth, Morty, and Summer have a life independent of Rick."

Rick and Morty Season 6 might also show Morty's big sister as the main villain.

Grammer told Inverse, "Evil Summer is probably the most like Rick she can possibly be. The female people in the family take after Rick a lot, so that's where her intelligence lies. She'd have to beat out Rick's mind, in a way?"

Rick and Morty Season 6 will stream on Hulu and HBO Max. If you want to watch the last seasons, you can go to Adult Swim's official website and log in using your cable provider's credentials to watch on-demand.

