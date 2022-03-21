Will Demon Slayer Season 3 conclude by showing all the arcs of manga?

Fans are quite excited that Demon Slayer Season 3 is under production now. The upcoming season will focus on the Swordsmith Village arc.

Ufotable announced the Demon Slayer Season 3 right after the second season finale. The base story follows a kind-hearted boy called Tanjiro Kamado, who leads an ordinary life. His family has been slaughtered by bloodthirsty demons. Fortunately, one of his sisters, Nezuko is alive, but she turns into a bloodthirsty demon. He fights against demons and finds a cure for his sister.

Demon Slayer Season 3 will cover around 25 or more chapters of the manga, similar to the length of the Entertainment District Arc. Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito will be two of the primary new characters in the third installment. Tanjiro will meet them during travel. We can also see Tengen Uzui even if he did survive season 2. He might be living happily his retired life with his three wives.

Some fans predict Demon Slayer Season 3 might mark the end of the anime series. Although there is another arc available in the original manga titled Final Battle Arc, however, that is yet to be revealed. Many think there will be another season to complete the manga.

The first 12 to 13 episodes of Demon Slayer Season 3 could be an adaption of the Swordsmith Village arc. Those episodes could showcase two vital battles between the Demon Slayer Corps team and the Upper Moon demons in Swordsmith Village. The remaining episodes of the third season could be an adaption of the Hashira training arc.

As there is not much content in the Swordsmith Village arc for 23 episodes, Demon Slayer might show Season 4 or the Final Battle arc splitting into two parts – the Infinity Castle arc and Sunrise Countdown arc, as reported Sportskeeda. Infinity Castle arc consists of 46 chapters itself.

The release date for Demon Slayer Season 3 is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

