One Piece Chapter 1044 plot revealed: Luffy's Devil Fruit is actually Hito Hito no Mi

One of the most anticipated chapters of the Japanese manga One Piece 1044 is returning on Sunday after a break. Recently, spoilers of the upcoming chapter have been revealed. Read below to know the One Piece Chapter 1044 spoilers and theories.

One Piece Chapter 1044 is titled "Liberation Warrior." The installment will most likely focus on Luffy's Gomu Gomu no Mi devil fruit powers. Chapter 1044 will also show some of the Luffy allies including Sanji, Kid Law, Hyougorou and Macro.

"- Hiyori takes off her mask

- Luffy decided to call the fruit's awakening "Gear 5":"This is the highest point of my power. Gear 5!"

- Luffy can jump very high, and it looks like the Nika silhouette seen before His body was still as flexible as rubber".

Gomu Gomu no Mi

The Gomu Gomu no Mi is a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit that gives the user's body the properties of rubber, making the user a Rubber Human. It was originally a treasure that was heavily guarded by the World Government until it was stolen by Shanks and his crew. It was then accidentally eaten by the series protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy.

The fruit's major strength, as demonstrated by Luffy, is that the user's body can stretch, bend, bounce, inflate and twist like rubber, even when the user himself is nullified.

One Piece Chapter 1044 spoilers

Moreover, the conversation between the Gorousei in the castle of Mary Geoise continues. Gorosei elders are afraid to awaken the legendary power possessed by a Joy Boy and power of devil fruit Gomu Gomu no Mi. And they realize that Luffy is the incarnation of Joy Boy. They found a possible strength in Luffy that could be threatened for Gorosei.

"The world Government has always tried to get the "Gomu Gomu No Mi" but they have not been able to do it in 800 years."

The special Devil Fruit that is awakening with Luffy isn't Gomu Gomu no Mi but rather a mythical Zoan type called the Hito Hito no Mi: Model Hanuman.

"It seems as if Akuma no Mi ran away from them.

A member of the Gorosei says that he is not crazy sincetheZoan fruits have a mind of their own.

The Gorosei says that the "GomiGomu No Mi" is actually a Zoan-type fruit and his real name is"Hito Hito no Mi" (Human Human Fruits)."

Hito Hito no Mi

The Hito Hito no Mi (English versions, the Human-Human Fruit) is a Zoan-type Devil Fruit that allows its user to transform into a human hybrid or a human at will. It was eaten by the reindeer Tony Chopper, turning him into a Human Reindeer.

These are some of the spoilers and theories about the storyline. Of course, you can wait for the raw scans of One Piece 1044, which will surface two or three days before its release. The scans will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through them at their convenient times.

One Piece Chapter 1044 will be released on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

