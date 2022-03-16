Left Menu

One Piece Chapter 1044: Kaidou to run after Joy Boy for Ancient Weapon

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:09 IST
One Piece Chapter 1044: Kaidou to run after Joy Boy for Ancient Weapon
Image Credit: One Piece Episode 1013 Preview / YouTube
The highly anticipated One Piece Chapter 1044 of the popular Japanese manga will be on a break on coming Sunday. One Piece Chapter 1044 is delayed, as the mangaka, EiichiroOda is going to take a break for one week. Shonen Jump pushed back the release date of the Japanese manga for one week after the release of Chapter 1043.

One Piece Chapter 1044 will show Luffy's devil fruit power awakening. It is likely that Luffy will start fighting with Kaidou, but it'll be interesting to see whether Luffy fights as himself or as a Joy Boy. In One Piece Chapter 1043, Zunisha the gargantuan elephant informs Momo that he is hearing a voice that he hasn't heard in 800 years. Joy Boy has returned!

Hopefully, One Piece Chapter 1044 will clear the confusion. Moreover, Kaidou (rather than Zunisha) was the first to mention Joy Boy without reading the poneglyphs. If Luffy truly regains sense as a Joy Boy, then Kaido's wish will be fulfilled. Kaidou thinks the Joy Boy should have the three Ancient Weapons which Luffy has. Once Kaidou and Big Mom are confirmed that Luffy is a Joy Boy, they will run after him to get the Ancient Weapon.

According to a theory, Kaidou is also one of them who can hear and sense the Voice of All Things. He is among Luffy, Roger, Oden, and Momonosuke who have this ability.

There is another possibility that Kaidou can be informed about Joy Boy by his former captain, Rocks D. Xebec in One Piece Chapter 1044. Xebec is generally known as Rocks. He is a posthumous antagonist of the manga One Piece. He was the captain of the legendary pirate crew called the Rocks Pirates. He was the very first rival of the Pirate King, Gol D. Roger. Xebec knows more about history, and he wants to be King of the world.

Now it's time to see what Kaidou plans if he finds Luffy as a Joy Boy. He can also die by Joy Boy. One Piece Chapter 1044 or the upcoming chapters would focus on these parts.

The raw scans would surface two or three days before its release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

One Piece Chapter 1044 could release on March 27, 2022. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

