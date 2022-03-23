Netflix You Season 4 is officially underway! Joe Goldberg gets ready for a creepy comeback!

You Season 4 finally started filming! The psychological thriller television series, 'You' is based on Caroline Kepnes' novel of the same name that portrays the story of a bookstore manager and serial killer, Joe Goldberg who falls in love and develops an extreme obsession. The series is created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. After the first three seasons' success the series was renewed for a fourth season. Since then fans were waiting for its updates. To their delight, the wait is over!

Good news for all 'You' fans! You season 4 is finally underway, with the show confirming that new episodes are now in production. You's official Twitter handle post recently revealed that the filming for Netflix You Season 4 has begun production. It also shared a set photo showing a clapperboard that has blood dripping from the title. The clapperboard also shows that the episode is being directed by John Scott, who has previously helmed episodes for the series. Penn Badgley is getting ready to entertain fans with the character Joe Goldberg.

The tweet read, "feeling YOU-4-ic. YOU Season 4 is now in production." 'You', based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novel of the same name, revolves around the question, "What would you do for love?"

feeling YOU-4-ic. YOU Season 4 is now in production. pic.twitter.com/1wtUttZ2P9 — YOU (@YouNetflix) March 22, 2022

'You' features Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a serial killer, stalker, and a former bookstore manager. He is also a bookworm person. The series also captures his twisted perspective on romance and how he becomes obsessed with the women who come into his life. In the third season, Joe and Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti) are married and raising their newborn son, Henry, in the fictitious Californian suburb of Madre Linda.

You Season 4 will likely pick up with Joe in Paris, France, after having escaped his last devastation. He has abandoned his son, believing that's what's best for him, and he'll likely search for his previous romantic interest, Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle).

Earlier we saw Joe is in search of Marianne (Tati Gabrielle) in Paris and he has also traveled to France. Netflix has not revealed whether Marianne is returning, but she might appear in You Season 4.

During the renewal of You Season 4, Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti celebrated the news in a statement to Deadline: "It's been thrilling to watch Penn [Badgley] bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons."

Gamble added, "The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4."

Actor Lukas Gage of 'The White Lotus' fame was recently announced as a new cast member for 'You'. He has joined the show as Adam, the son of a wealthy businessman. Netflix is yet to announce the official release date for You Season 4.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Netflix series!

Also Read: Elite Season 5: Netflix released first clip, clarifies possible plotline!